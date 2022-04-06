Here's all you need to know about new health and wellbeing centre opening in Falkirk

Run by Mary-Jane Armstrong, Well Now will offer various therapeutic approaches to support clients suffering from poor mental health in the East Bridge Street centre.

She will offer a variety of health and wellbeing activities, including holistic therapies, workshops, classes, training course, but perhaps most important of all, a place for people to connect with others.

Mary-Jane said: “Having trained in most aspects of mental health, as a clinical hypnotherapist, holistic therapist, mindfulness teacher, wellness coach and mental health ambassador, I believe that I have a proven track record of improving people's physical and emotional health and improving their quality of life.

Mary Jane Armstrong is launching her new Well Now centre in Falkirk

“The ethos of the centre is its friendly, accessible, and inclusive, a place where people feel safe and listened to.”

Encouraging people to explore what is on offer, she added: “Not everyone goes to the doctor or asks for help. Sometimes having to ask for help is the hardest thing to do,. If there is such a facility just off the High Street, promoting wellbeing, it could be the first step in talking, connecting, and getting help with their mental health.

“I want to offer a space for people to pop into if they are struggling, raise awareness of mental health issues, reduce stigma, help people increase their wellbeing and have positive conversations.”

This Saturday, April 9, there will be an Open Doors day from 10am until 4pm, then again on Thursday from 1-4pm.

Mary-Jane is inviting people to pop in for a chat, discuss any issues, find out what is on offer.

She said: “If any of what we offer sounds just what you need, we can sign you up for a course, workshop, class, therapy, or refer you onto the right organisation – or just join us for a cup of tea and a chat, doors open, kettles on.