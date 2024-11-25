Here's 36 pictures from Bo'ness festive lights switch on organised by BUZZness

Plenty of brave souls of all ages came out on Saturday to enjoy the annual switch on of Christmas lights in Bo’ness town centre.

They didn’t care that it was chilly, snowing and then sleet, they were all out to enjoy themselves at the annual event organised by BUZZness to bring some festive cheer to the local community.

There was lots of entertainment from well wrapped up singers, dancers and musicians, as well as an opportunity to meet Santa and Mrs Claus.

Queen Ella Black with some help from friends was on hand to switch on the lights and make the town sparkle.

Thanking all those who helped make the day a success - despite the weather – organisers BUZZness said: "Thank you to Steedsy for the stage and sound; Jubilee for being awesome hosts and headlining; all the local performers for keeping us entertained; the stall holders/food vans/funfair; JP inflatables for providing the grotto so Santa and his crew could meet the children; Bo'ness Rugby Club for helping to set up; Corbie Inn for providing bar training and letting us meet there; Fisons for providing some provisions for the bar; Falkirk Council's roads, lights and licensing; Alan Anderson; Queen Ella, Chief Lady Anna Aaron and Nathan Haddow for pressing the big button to turn on the lights.

“But most of all thanks to every one of you who braved the weather and came to kick off the festive season with us.”

There was lots of fun when the annual Christmas light switch on organised by BuzzNess took place on Saturday. And here's young Ezra Conway McBride, six, meeting Santa and Mrs Claus.

There was lots of fun when the annual Christmas light switch on organised by BuzzNess took place on Saturday. And here's young Ezra Conway McBride, six, meeting Santa and Mrs Claus.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Bo'ness.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Bo'ness. Photo: Alan Murray

Members of Jubilee providing some entertainment in the chill.

Members of Jubilee providing some entertainment in the chill. Photo: Alan Murray

Youngsters looking forward to the fun.

Youngsters looking forward to the fun. Photo: Alan Murray

