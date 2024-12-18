Pupils from Westquarter Primary took part in a fundraising Santa dash last week.placeholder image
Here's 30 pictures from Westquarter Primary School's Santa dash for Strathcarron Hospice

By Fiona Dobie
Published 18th Dec 2024, 14:53 BST
You’d be forgiven if you thought you were seeing things in Westquarter last Friday as young Santas from the local primary school were running rings around the park.

Pupils from the village school took part in a fundraising Santa dash around Valley Park to help raise money for Strathcarron Hospice.

The event was organised by P5Q and teacher Hannah Wilson, with help from Jen Watson-Brown from Active Schools.

Ms Wilson explained: “We sold Santa hats for £1 with proceeds going to Strathcarron.

"The P7 House Captains led a whole school warm up before P1-3 ran a sleigh shaped course and P4-7 ran a Santa hat shaped course.

"Each year group had ten minutes to do as many laps as they could. We had lots of parent spectators cheering everyone on.”

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen attended the fundraiser and captured these images from the dash.

Pupils made their way to Valley Park for the event.

