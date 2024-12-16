Here's 20 pics from Falkirk & District Boys' Brigade annual Carol Concert

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 16th Dec 2024, 12:00 BST
Young members of The Boys’ Brigade held their annual Carol Concert earlier this month in Larbert Old Parish Church.

The popular event organised by Falkirk & District Battalion saw around 130 children and young people, along with officers, as well as many families and friends joining them for the evening.

Members of the Anchors were asked to bring a gift for a young person to be placed under the Christmas tree, while the Juniors made Christingle candles which were lit as the lights were dimmed and everyone sang Away in a Manager. The Company section brought gifts of food.

Both the gifts and the food were donated to KLSB. Community Group and were delivered to their premises to be distributed to those in need.

Brian R. Allan, Battallion secretary, said: “After the service there were refreshments in the hall. I have never seen a pile of chocolate biscuits and shortbread (choc chip of course) disappear in such a short space of time despite the young people having been already given a juice and chocolate bar. Well it is Christmas!”

Falkirk & District Battalion of The Boys' Brigade held their annual Carol Concert in Larbert Old Parish Church.

1. Boys' Brigade Carol Concert.

Falkirk & District Battalion of The Boys' Brigade held their annual Carol Concert in Larbert Old Parish Church. Photo: Michael Gillen

Members and officers from all age groups took part in the concert earlier this month.

2. Boys' Brigade Carol Concert.

Members and officers from all age groups took part in the concert earlier this month. Photo: Michael Gillen

Youngsters were involved in telling the Christmas story.

3. Boys' Brigade Carol Concert.

Youngsters were involved in telling the Christmas story. Photo: Michael Gillen

Families and friends were invited to join in the concert.

4. Boys' Brigade Carol Concert.

Families and friends were invited to join in the concert. Photo: Michael Gillen

