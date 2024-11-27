Here's 14 pictures from Maddiston Primary Christmas Fayre

The generous community donated £3240 at Sunday’s event in the school.

As well as youngsters attending with parents, carers and grandparents, Santa Claus, the Grinch and Stitch all put in an appearance to the delight of everyone.

The PSA organisers thanked everyone who came along and gave so generously, as well as all those who provided home baking, the crafts stalls, donated and ran the prize draw and raffles. The Glee Club also came along to entertain the crowds.

They said: “We’d like to thank everyone who made it possible. There’s a lot of you - it takes a lot of effort to put the fayre on, but all worth it to give local families a nice day out and raise funds for the school.”

1 . Maddiston Primary Christmas Fayre. Seven-year-old Sapphire meets Santa at Sunday's Christmas Fayre. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

2 . Maddiston Primary Christmas Fayre. Lia and her son Joshua of Pompom Pe Doo. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

3 . Maddiston Primary Christmas Fayre. The Ainslie family from Maddiston enjoying the face painting and refreshments. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

4 . Maddiston Primary Christmas Fayre. The PSA fundraising stall was kept busy. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales