Here's 14 pictures from Maddiston Primary Christmas Fayre

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 27th Nov 2024, 15:22 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 15:23 BST
A great turnout for the Christmas Fayre organised by Maddiston Primary School Parents Association saw a fantastic sum raised.

The generous community donated £3240 at Sunday’s event in the school.

As well as youngsters attending with parents, carers and grandparents, Santa Claus, the Grinch and Stitch all put in an appearance to the delight of everyone.

The PSA organisers thanked everyone who came along and gave so generously, as well as all those who provided home baking, the crafts stalls, donated and ran the prize draw and raffles. The Glee Club also came along to entertain the crowds.

They said: “We’d like to thank everyone who made it possible. There’s a lot of you - it takes a lot of effort to put the fayre on, but all worth it to give local families a nice day out and raise funds for the school.”

Seven-year-old Sapphire meets Santa at Sunday's Christmas Fayre.

1. Maddiston Primary Christmas Fayre.

Seven-year-old Sapphire meets Santa at Sunday's Christmas Fayre. Photo: Scott Louden

Lia and her son Joshua of Pompom Pe Doo.

2. Maddiston Primary Christmas Fayre.

Lia and her son Joshua of Pompom Pe Doo. Photo: Scott Louden

The Ainslie family from Maddiston enjoying the face painting and refreshments.

3. Maddiston Primary Christmas Fayre.

The Ainslie family from Maddiston enjoying the face painting and refreshments. Photo: Scott Louden

The PSA fundraising stall was kept busy.

4. Maddiston Primary Christmas Fayre.

The PSA fundraising stall was kept busy. Photo: Scott Louden

