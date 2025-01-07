Here's 14 pics from Carronshore Primary's Santa Dash

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 7th Jan 2025, 07:38 GMT
You thought that you had seen the last of Santa but the staff and pupils at Carronshore Primary School wanted to share these pics with us all.

The school held a Santa Dash shortly before the end of term and raised £300 for Strathcarron Hospice.

They’ve shared the photographs from what looks like a great day with us and we’re happy to show them to you.

Well done everyone.

The entire school got involved in the event before the Christmas holidays.

1. Carronshore PS Santa Dash

Looks like lots of fun.

2. Carronshore PS Santa Dash

Someone's looking festive in their red clothing.

3. Carronshore PS Santa Dash

Staff and pupils took part in the event in school grounds.

4. Carronshore PS Santa Dash

