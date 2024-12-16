Here's 12 pics of the Grangemouth festive lunch for retired BP workers

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 16th Dec 2024, 16:05 BST
Around 70 retired BP workers met in Grangemouth recently for a festive meal – but sadly it may be the last time they all get together.

The annual Christmas lunch was organised by the BP Society Scottish Region.

Founded in 1962, it is for all former employees of BP and the 11 regions organise around 200 subsidised events each year all over the UK.

Scottish organiser Frank Crawford said: “We have organised events for BP retirees for over 60 years. As BP has no presence in this area now our numbers are gradually decreasing.

"However, with the probable closure of the refinery next year, we might be able offer membership to anyone who retires that had two years BP service.”

Around 70 former BP workers attended a Christmas lunch in the Leapark Hotel.

Around 70 former BP workers attended a Christmas lunch in the Leapark Hotel. Photo: Michael Gillen

The event was an annual get-together for Scottish retired BP workers.

The event was an annual get-together for Scottish retired BP workers. Photo: Michael Gillen

It was a chance to meet up with old colleagues.

It was a chance to meet up with old colleagues. Photo: Michael Gillen

An enjoyable festive afternoon was had by all.

An enjoyable festive afternoon was had by all. Photo: Michael Gillen

