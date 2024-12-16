Here's 12 pics of the Grangemouth festive lunch for retired BP workers

The annual Christmas lunch was organised by the BP Society Scottish Region.
Founded in 1962, it is for all former employees of BP and the 11 regions organise around 200 subsidised events each year all over the UK.
Scottish organiser Frank Crawford said: “We have organised events for BP retirees for over 60 years. As BP has no presence in this area now our numbers are gradually decreasing.
"However, with the probable closure of the refinery next year, we might be able offer membership to anyone who retires that had two years BP service.”
