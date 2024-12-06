Here's 12 pics from Burnbrae Care Home's Christmas Fayre

Last Saturday’s event was held in the home in Burnbrae Road, overlooking Dollar Park.

Friends and family came along to support the event and helped raise an amazing £1445.

Marie Waterfall, Burnbrae’s activity coordinator, said: “Thanks to singer Stuart Miller who came along to entertain everyone and also to Roots from Bonnybridge who came along with their Santa’s grotto and characters who everyone loved meeting.

"Thanks too go to everyone who came along to support the event, it is much appreciated.”

