Here's 12 pics from Burnbrae Care Home's Christmas Fayre

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 6th Dec 2024, 10:19 BST
Residents and staff at Burnbrae Care Home in Falkirk were delighted to welcome visitors to their Christmas Fayre.

Last Saturday’s event was held in the home in Burnbrae Road, overlooking Dollar Park.

Friends and family came along to support the event and helped raise an amazing £1445.

Marie Waterfall, Burnbrae’s activity coordinator, said: “Thanks to singer Stuart Miller who came along to entertain everyone and also to Roots from Bonnybridge who came along with their Santa’s grotto and characters who everyone loved meeting.

"Thanks too go to everyone who came along to support the event, it is much appreciated.”

Santa and friends with some of the children who attended last Saturday's event. Photo: Alan Murray

Santa greets some of the Burnbrae residents and carers. Photo: Alan Murray

Musician Stuart Miller entertains those attending. Photo: Alan Murray

Staff member Suzanne Ingram with one of the many trays of delicious cakes on sale. Photo: Alan Murray

