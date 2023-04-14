News you can trust since 1845
Here comes the money: New cash machine could be rolling into Larbert

A mystery applicant is looking for permission to bring a new ATM cash machine to the Falkirk Council area.

By James Trimble
Published 14th Apr 2023, 10:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 10:59 BST

The applicant, whose name is not available on council’s online planning portal, lodged an application on Tuesday, April 11 to site the ATM to the east of 48 Blenheim Place, Bellsdyke Road, Larbert.

The same applicant is also looking for the go ahead to display of illuminated and mon-illuminated advertisements at the same location.

Both applications are listed to be dealt with by officers acting under delegated powers

The plans were lodged with Falkirk CouncilThe plans were lodged with Falkirk Council
The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council
