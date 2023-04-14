The applicant, whose name is not available on council’s online planning portal, lodged an application on Tuesday, April 11 to site the ATM to the east of 48 Blenheim Place, Bellsdyke Road, Larbert.

The same applicant is also looking for the go ahead to display of illuminated and mon-illuminated advertisements at the same location.

Both applications are listed to be dealt with by officers acting under delegated powers