Here are the four dates popular ABBA-themed Dancing Queen Brunch returns to Edinburgh in 2022
Mamma mia! Does your mother know? An ever popular Abba-themed brunch is set to return to Edinburgh in 2022, for four dates only.
Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article
Right now Abba are hot property once again after the recent release of their first album in 40 years and the anticipation of the forthcoming London Abbatar concerts. However, there are four chances to get your fix of Fernando or Honey Honey a bit closer to home when the Dancing Queen Brunch comes to Revolution Cocktail Bar on Chambers Street.
A spokesperson for the event says, "We heard your calling out S.O.S and like the great Super Troopers we are, we have answered your call. You dreamed a dream and we are here to make it come true. We have an array of calendar dates for you to choose from for the most amazing Abbatastic brunch of all time. All you have to do is pick a date or, knowing me knowing you, pick two."
Tickets for the brunches, which will take place on March 27, June 12, August 28 and November 20, include food and refreshments, with both both alcoholic and non-alcoholic packages available. Attendees will also have the opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge of Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Frida in a special Abba quiz, with a prize for the winner.
They will also be able to 'dance, jive and have the time of their life' while singing along to all the band's classic hits played live by the event's Abba tribute band.
Read More
Menu choices include a Brunch Grill consisting of free-range fried eggs, crispy bacon, sausages, charred plum tomato and fried mushrooms, served with baked beans and toast.
There's also a Gluten Free choice of free-range fried eggs, crispy bacon, sausages, charred plum tomato and fried mushrooms, served with baked beans and sliced avocado.
For those looking for a vegetarian or vegan option, the Avocado Brunch comprises smashed avocado on toasted sourdough, topped with tomatoes, chilli flakes, coriander and Sriracha sauce.Got a sweet tooth? Then try don't miss the Blueberry, Banana and Nutella Pancakes Brunch, a stack of pancakes layered with banana, blueberry jam and Nutella, topped with fresh blueberries.Drinks included in the alcoholic option are Aperol Spritz, Ketel V&T, Blank Canvas, Amstel, Prosecco, Bloody Mary, Heineken 0.0% and selected soft drinks while the non alcoholic option comes with a choice of strawberry lemonade, cucumber and apple cooler, 0% Woo Woo, Tropical Fizz, Heineken 0%, Red Bull and standard soft drinks. Finally, fancy dress is also encouraged, whether it's a pair of Donna’s dungarees from the movies Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again or some fabulous flares, a blonde wig and feather boa, dress to impress and, again, you could win a prize.
Tickets for the alcoholic brunch package cost £45 per person while the non-alcoholic brunch option comes in at £35. Both can be purchased here. You will be asked to select one dish from the brunch menu to enjoy during the event which will last 90 minutes.