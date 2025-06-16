Here are the details for Linlithgow Marches 2025 including timings for the day's events

Linlithgow will celebrate its annual Marches on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The historic event, which sees crowds line the streets, sees townsfolk check the town boundaries on the first Tuesday after the second Thursday in June each year.

It’s a full day of celebrations – the biggest event in the town calendar – with an early start at 5am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highlights of the day include the 11am procession as it leaves The Cross making its way to Linlithgow Bridge (the Brig) and the evening procession at 5pm which ends the day’s events going three times around The Cross.

Linlithgow's Marches take place on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (Pics: Michael Gillen)

Motorists are reminded road closures will be in place during the day, with streets due to be closed between 10am and 2pm. Some will also be closed again from around 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

Full road closures will be in place on Blackness Road, High Street, West Port, Falkirk Road, Main Street, A803 (Linlithgow Bridge), Low Port and The Cross. Diversions will be in place. There may be other stop and hold closures by police at other locations in the town too. Parking has been restricted on a number of routes too for the day.

Here are the timings of the day for the Marches 2025:

5am – Wakening by flutes and drummers parading the Burgh, the Brig and Blackness

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6am – Wakening by piper and drummer as they leave The Cross for the Provost’s House.

6.45am – Linlithgow Reed Band play the 23rd Psalm before leaving the West Port for the Provost’s House.

7am – Bands play in various parts of the Burgh

8am – The Provost’s Breakfast and The Dyers Breakfast

8.30am – Judging of decorated vehicles at St Michael’s RC Church

10.15am – Civic Party and Dyers Party fraternise at the palace before the Fencing the Court and the presentation of trophies on the steps of the Burgh Halls

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

11am – Procession moves westwards from The Cross towards the Brig

Noon – Toasts at the Brig

12.30pm – Procession leaves the Brig heading for Blackness

2pm – After paying respects at Blackness War Memorial the Baron Bailie is installed

4.25pm – Leave Blackness for Linlithgow

4.50pm – Procession to reform at Low Port

5pm – Final procession begins, making its way three times round The Cross

Bands play a huge part in Marches Day, not just for the processions. They will also be playing around different areas of the town throughout the day. Here are details of which bands will be playing, where and when this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linlithgow Reed Band – 6.55am West Port, 7.30-8am Provost House and Bobbie Bennie’s, 11am Procession, 2pm Blackness, 5pm Procession

West Lothian Schools Band – Maltings area through Braehead prior to the procession at 11am, 3pm Blackness Square

Unison Kinneil Band – Springfield Road estate, 11am procession, Linlithgow Care Home about 2.45pm, 5pm procession.

Bo’ness & Carriden Band – Avontoun Park, 11am procession, 3.25pm play at The Cross, 5pm procession

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bathgate Band – Oatlands Park, Clarendon & Manse Road, 11am procession, 3pm Regent Centre, 5pm procession.

Sambalistic – 11am procession, 1.45pm The Cross.

Kincardine & District Pipe Band – 11am procession, 4pm Regent Centre, 5pm procession.

Edinburgh Academy Schools Pipe Band – 11am procession, 3pm Brae Court, 5pm procession.