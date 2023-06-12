Here are the details for Linlithgow Marches 2023 including timings for the day's events

Linlithgow is ready for the 2023 Marches on Tuesday.

The historic event sees townsfolk check the town boundaries on the first Tuesday after the second Thursday in June each year. It’s a full day of celebrations – the biggest event in the town calendar – with an early start at 5am.

Highlights of the day include the 11am procession as it leaves The Cross making its way to Linlithgow Bridge (the Brig) and the evening procession at 5pm which ends the day’s events going three times around The Cross.

Motorists are reminded road closures will be in place during the day, with streets due to be closed between 10am and 2pm. Some will also be closed again from around 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

Full road closures will be in place on Blackness Road, High Street, West Port, Falkirk Road, Main Street, A803 (Linlithgow Bridge), Low Port and The Cross. Diversions will be in place. There may be other stop and hold closures by police at other locations in the town too.

Here are the timings of the day for the Marches 2023:

5am – Wakening by flutes and drummers parading the Burgh, the Brig and Blackness

6am – Wakening by piper and drummer

7am – Bands play in various parts of the Burgh

8am – The Provost’s Breakfast and The Dyers Breakfast

8.30am – Judging of decorated vehicles at St Michael’s RC Church

10.15am – Civic Party and Dyers Party fraternise at the palace before the Fencing the Court and the presentation of trophies on the steps of the Burgh Halls

11am – Procession moves westwards from The Cross towards the Brig

Noon – Toasts at the Brig

12.30pm – Procession leaves the Brig heading for Blackness

2pm – After paying respects at Blackness War Memorial the Baron Bailie is installed

4.25pm – Leave Blackness for Linlithgow

4.50pm – Procession to reform at Low Port