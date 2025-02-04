Here are all the projects looking for your vote to secure funding from Falkirk's Community Choices initiative

Fifty-seven community projects across the district are bidding for funding in the latest round of Falkirk Council’s Community Choices programme – but they need your help.

Once again, members of the public are being given the chance to decide which local projects receive funding from the initiative with small grants of up to £5000 up for grabs.

The latest round of Community Choices runs until Friday, February 28 and anyone aged 16 or over who lives in the Falkirk Council area can vote and have their say on who will receive a share of the cash.

Community Choices is Falkirk Council's participatory budgeting programme that puts control over how public money is spent into the community’s hands. It provides groups with a way to apply for funding and the local community the power to vote and decide which projects will receive financial support.

KLSB are hoping to secure a grant to help put on another Winter Festival in Stenhousemuir in the run up to Christmas. Last year's event drew in the crowds and was a great day for the local community. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The local community projects hoping to secure funding this year cover a wide range of groups and initiatives with each reflecting the diverse needs and aspirations of local people.

Among the listed projects there’s everything from helping unpaid carers access technology to funding singalongs that create a sense of belonging for lonely people; from purchasing equipment for outdoor activities for young people to creating a mural that adds colour and vibrancy to the community.

But the decision on which groups and projects will receive funding from the Community Choices’ small grants pot comes down to the public.

Everyone aged 16 or over that lives in the Falkirk area can vote – either online or on a paper ballot available from local libraries – for up to three projects in the council ward that they live in.

If they are successful, Enable will use the money for this year's Awakening Festival. Pictured are the team of volunteers at last year's event in Callendar Park. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

It’s important to note that you don’t have to use all three votes, and votes will only count if they support projects in the ward that you live.

The online voting form can be found here.

Those projects who have been successful in securing funding in this latest round of Community Choices will be announced on Friday, March 28.

For more information on Community Choices, visit www.falkirk.gov.uk/communitychoices.

Friends of Forth Valley First Responders are looking for funding to help purchase spare parts including batteries and pads for the Public Access Defibrillators they look after across the district. (Pic: Lisa Evans)

Here are all the projects hoping to win your vote and secure the funding:

Ward 1 – Bo’ness and Blackness

Kinneil Band are seeking £4750 to replace their ageing instruments to ensure everyone in the community may enjoy their music.

3rd Bo’ness Scouts are seeking £5000 to upgrade the amenities at the Scout hall, particularly the kitchen.

Freedom of Mind Choir are looking to spread joy through singalongs, enabling lonely/isolated people to experience a sense of belonging. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Newtown Park Association are seeking £4600 to renovate and equip a medical/first aid room at Newtown Park for the benefit of all users.

The Tuesday Club are seeking £3000 to enable dementia sufferers to participate in memory reminiscing whilst giving full time carers some respite.

Bo’ness Children’s Fair are seeking £5000 to renew sections of deteriorating bunting and to have as many bands attending the Fair as previous years.

Bo’ness Car 4U are seeking £5000 to continue offering a free transport service to those who are diagnosed with cancer and need to travel for treatment.

Ward 2 – Grangemouth

Equi-Power are seeking £3480 to allow children attending schools in Falkirk with additional support needs to access outdoor education opportunities with horses.

Unison Kinneil Band want to use the money to replace old instruments. (Pic: Scott Louden)

Galaxy Foundation are seeking £5000 to provide multi sport equipment to help create a fun, friendly, healthy sports environment for all ages and abilities.

Sealock Infinity are seeking £5000 to remove the existing toilets and to build a community cafe.

Ward 3 – Denny and Banknock

Banknock Community Hall are seeking £3652 to provide good quality PA equipment and to protect the facility with a modern security system.

Community Green Initiative (CGI) are seeking £3549 to host a Celebrate Cycling in Denny & Dunipace event.

Dunipace Football Club are seeking £5000 to provide new equipment, including benches and physio tables, within the community changing rooms at Westfield Park.

Dennyloanhead Community Hall are seeking £4955 to run budget taste and cook sessions to encourage families to try new foods and promote healthy nutritional meals.

51st Dennyloanhead Scout Group are seeking £1993 to purchase equipment including a gazebo and large barbecue to enable them to run more activities for young people and their families.

Allandale Bowling Club are seeking £5000 to renew wall seating in the clubhouse, which supports the local community.

Steins Thistle Football Club are seeking £5000 to modernise the public and disabled toilet facilities at the club.

Smart Denny are seeking £1000 to host engagement activities that educate, advise and support the local community on energy use.

Ward 4 – Carse, Kinnaird and Tryst

Dobbie Hall Trust are seeking £5000 to run cinema showings for vulnerable groups.

Carron and Carronshore Hall Committee are seeking £4565 to have the main hall professionally varnished and re-lined.

Falkirk Made Friends are seeking £3065 to repair the King Street ‘Tryst K6’ phone kiosk which celebrates Stenhousemuir’s role in the Ironheart achievement of Carron Co.

Carronshore Heritage Forum are seeking £5000 to create personalised flower beds around the village on old rose garden sites linked to the village’s history.

KLSB are seeking £4950 to run Stenhousemuir Winter Festival in 2025 – a community event with a Christmas light switch on, market, live entertainment and family activities.

Age Concern Larbert and Stenhousemuir are seeking £5000 to create an accessible toilet including mobility aids in the hall.

Ward 5 – Bonnybridge and Larbert

Bonnybridge Community Hub are seeking £4683 to install and supply a defibrillator to the outside of the building as well as starting up a table tennis club.

Art Link Central are seeking £4420 for a community-led planting and lighting project to enhance an outdoor hospital space aimed at supporting NHS staff wellbeing.

Pause and Breathe are seeking £5000 for a gardening project to pave, fence and prepare uneven ground to create an outside space for people who use the centre.

Maggie’s Forth Valley are seeking £4700 to run gentle exercise for wellbeing groups at the cancer care centre.

Ward 6 – Falkirk North

Falkirk Baptist Church are seeking £2700 to renew its wellbeing space which is for anyone in the community to attend to help with their wellbeing, particularly mental wellbeing.

Friends of Forth Valley First Responders are seeking £4942 to purchase spares including batteries and pads for Public Access Defibrillators they look after across the area.

Freedom of Mind Community Choir are seeking £2611 to spread joy through singalongs, enabling lonely/isolated people to experience a sense of belonging.

Westfield Park Community Centre are seeking £4950 to create a community mural and for fence and roof repairs.

Ward 7 – Falkirk South

Falkirk Delivers are seeking £5000 to run a calendar of free, fun, creative and educational activities for children and families in Falkirk town centre.

Go Forth and Clyde are seeking £5000 to run community boat trips on the Jaggy Thistle canal boat based at Lock 16.

Cyrenians are seeking £2900 to create a wellbeing space for the community to benefit from green and blue urban space in the one destination.

Scottish Seniors Computer Clubs are seeking £3487 to offer support for digital inclusion and run IT sessions for Falkirk seniors.

Central Advocacy Partners are seeking £4950 to create an easy read manual for women with learning disabilities who have suffered domestic abuse to take back control.

Woodlands Community Sports are seeking £2925 to provide necessary lift improvements to allow Access to All at Woodlands Games Hall.

Central Wellbeing are seeking £5000 to run a Mums Club – a free and friendly group for expectant/new mums to support each other, make friends and have fun.

Classic Music Life! Falkirk are seeking £5000 as the organisation approaches its 40th anniversary to commission a new work from a prize-winning young Scottish composer to mark the occasion.

Go Youth Trust are seeking £4848 to transform a disused furniture store in Falkirk town centre into a dedicated youth hub and youth skills academy.

Falkirk and Clackmannanshire Carers Centre are seeking £4702 for a carer’s digital discovery room to support unpaid carers to explore and use technology in their caring roles and daily lives.

Society of William Wallace are seeking £5000 to bring history to life with an event retelling the story of the Battle of Falkirk 1298.

Enable Falkirk are seeking £5000 to host the Awakening Family Festival – an inclusive outdoor family festival for people with disabilities featuring live music, entertainment, food and stalls.

Ward 8 – Lower Braes

16th Laurieston Scout Group are seeking £4682 for essential equipment to canoe, camp and climb.

Laurieston Community Hall are seeking £4965 to purchase much needed equipment to form new taster groups to allow the community to come together.

Polmonthill Community Sports Centre are seeking £5000 to run funded programmes giving children in Lower Braes the opportunity to try skiing and snowboarding.

Polmont Bowling Club are seeking £5000 to refurbish the locker room with improved storage, seating, lighting and flooring.

Polmont Community Hub are seeking £4980 to upgrade the under used changing rooms so they can be used as a drop in foot clinic in association with Braveheart.

Falkirk Braes Grange Centre are seeking £4868 to purchase a vending machine to help boost income to help keep the centre open for the community.

Cradle to Crayons Playgroup are seeking £4950 to construct The Zen Sone – a multi sensory environment for children with Sensory Processing Disorders and autism.

Polmont Together are seeking £5000 for projects to bring the village together whatever your age.

Laurieston Bowling Club are seeking £1198 to cover coach travel for youth bowlers to attend the National Championships in Ayr.

Ward 9 – Upper Braes

Town Break are seeking £5000 to offer a lunch club and 1-1 befriending dementia support for those who may be socially isolated due to location.

Shieldhill Welfare Hall are seeking £4925 to enhance the hall’s current flooring and decor.

One Parent Families Scotland (OPFS) Maddiston are seeking £4941 to run Stay and Play sessions offering a free, safe space for single parent families to thrive with sensory play, support groups and advice.

Maddiston Community Hub are seeking £5000 to update the kitchen for a community cafe and to offer cooking classes.

Bailliefields Community Hub are seeking £3858 to create an accessible and welcoming community garden and orchard for groups and individuals.