Like many businesses, hairdressers have been hit hard by the impacts of the pandemic, and they need our support when they are able to reopen again.
So here’s a list of our readers’ favourite places to get a haircut in the Falkirk area.
1. Tweedie & Marshall
"Best hairdressers in town and Anthony is amazing," said one reader. "Fantastic hair cutting and super friendly staff. I can’t wait to get back!" said another of this salon in Vicar Street.
Photo: Tweedie and Marshall
2. Hair Dot Comb
This hair salon in Kerse Lane is celebrating its 20th birthday this year. One reader said: "Been going here for years! All the girls are amazing, friendly and always get a good laugh whilst sat in my foils."
Photo: Hair Dot Comb
3. Charlene Penny Hairdressing
"Charlene has been cutting mine and my daughter's hair for more than 15 years and we wouldn't go anywhere else. My daughter now travels 170 miles for a haircut, kinda says it all!" said one reader of this hairdresser in Bo'Ness Road, Grangemouth.
Photo: Charlene Penny
4. Rod Smith Hairdressing
This family-run hairdresser in Bank Street has a "brilliant atmosphere where you're treated with total respect". Another reader said: "Rod Smith Hairdressing is the best, you are treated like family from the minute you walk in."
Photo: Rod Smith Hairdressing