By Ginny Sanderson
Monday, 10th January 2022, 9:16 am

We asked readers on the Falkirk Herald Facebook page where the best place is to get a haircut in the area.

Like many businesses, hairdressers have been hit hard by the impacts of the pandemic, and they need our support when they are able to reopen again.

So here’s a list of our readers’ favourite places to get a haircut in the Falkirk area.

1. Tweedie & Marshall

"Best hairdressers in town and Anthony is amazing," said one reader. "Fantastic hair cutting and super friendly staff. I can’t wait to get back!" said another of this salon in Vicar Street.

2. Hair Dot Comb

This hair salon in Kerse Lane is celebrating its 20th birthday this year. One reader said: "Been going here for years! All the girls are amazing, friendly and always get a good laugh whilst sat in my foils."

3. Charlene Penny Hairdressing

"Charlene has been cutting mine and my daughter's hair for more than 15 years and we wouldn't go anywhere else. My daughter now travels 170 miles for a haircut, kinda says it all!" said one reader of this hairdresser in Bo'Ness Road, Grangemouth.

4. Rod Smith Hairdressing

This family-run hairdresser in Bank Street has a "brilliant atmosphere where you're treated with total respect". Another reader said: "Rod Smith Hairdressing is the best, you are treated like family from the minute you walk in."

