Her name is Rio and she's missing in Falkirk

The bird, known as Rio, got loose from her home in the McGowan Road/ Etna Road area.

“She is now missing after being spooked by a neighbour,” said the daughter of Rio’s owner. “It’s believed she will be within a few miles of her home. So places like the Helix, Bankside, possibly even Skinflats and the Bainsford area, as well as Tesco in Central Retail Park and Grahams Road areas.

"She is an indoor parrot and we are desperate to get her back. She had an identification ring and is easily identifiable. She is very friendly although can occasionally be timid if she doesn't know the person but may come if she's called Rio.”

