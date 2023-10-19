News you can trust since 1845
Helping Holyrood: Forth Valley Sensory Centre makes Scottish Government consultation accessible to all

Forth Valley Sensory Centre (FVSC) is using its expertise and experience to help the Scottish Government deliver a consultation on how communities can be more involved in decision making locally.
By James Trimble
Published 19th Oct 2023, 09:12 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 09:12 BST
The Camelon-based charity is looking to ensure those with sight and hearing loss can participate equally in the consultation and will be holding a series of supported events to help people take part.

Democracy Matters is part of the Scottish Government’s Local Governance Review which is looking across all of Scotland’s vital public services to consider how power and resources should be shared between national and local government.

FVSC supports thousands of people across Forth Valley in Falkirk, Stirling and Clackmannanshire, offering a range of services to those who are blind, partially sighted,

Forth Valley Sensort Centre's Jacquie Winning (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Forth Valley Sensort Centre's Jacquie Winning (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
deaf and hard of hearing.

It is holding special sessions at its centre in Redbrae Road designed to make it as easy as possible for people with hearing and sight loss to attend. FVSC wants as many different people as possible to come along and be part of the discussions.

Jacquie Winning MBE, chief executive of Forth Valley Sensory Centre, said: "“We are really pleased to support the Scottish Government as it works with local people to make better decisions and shape services in our community.“It is really important that people from all walks of life who have sensory loss take part equally in this consultation. If you have sensory loss and want to join in with a group and help to make a difference to your community please get in touch.”To arrange your place at a session e-mail carol[email protected] or pop into the centre.

