Helping Holyrood: Forth Valley Sensory Centre makes Scottish Government consultation accessible to all

Forth Valley Sensory Centre (FVSC) is using its expertise and experience to help the Scottish Government deliver a consultation on how communities can be more involved in decision making locally.

The Camelon-based charity is looking to ensure those with sight and hearing loss can participate equally in the consultation and will be holding a series of supported events to help people take part.

Democracy Matters is part of the Scottish Government’s Local Governance Review which is looking across all of Scotland’s vital public services to consider how power and resources should be shared between national and local government.

FVSC supports thousands of people across Forth Valley in Falkirk, Stirling and Clackmannanshire, offering a range of services to those who are blind, partially sighted,

Forth Valley Sensort Centre's Jacquie Winning (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

deaf and hard of hearing.

It is holding special sessions at its centre in Redbrae Road designed to make it as easy as possible for people with hearing and sight loss to attend. FVSC wants as many different people as possible to come along and be part of the discussions.