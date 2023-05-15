Polmont Community Helpers have decided to transform the streets with flower-packed planters as part of their initiative to improve the area they live in. And their project got underway at the weekend when their dedicated volunteers began planting the shrubs and plants supplied by Derek Robertson of Woodside Plants in Falkirk.

The Helpers are a sub-group of Polmont Community Council and they have ambitious plans for the future. Member Kevin Ashe said: “We’ve already entered into the judged category in Scotland in Bloom 2023 to put some pride back into our village.

“We would like to thank all the businesses, both big and small, from across the Forth Valley area who have supported us in various ways with our many projects so far. It wouldn't have possible without you.”

Polmont Community Helpers Group with help from Derek Robertson, Woodside Plants (third from left) and Tara McNab, aged then, from Maddiston.