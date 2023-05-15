News you can trust since 1845
Helping hands to brighten up Polmont with flowers and planters

Residents are determined to bring a splash of colour to their community this summer.

By Jill Buchanan
Published 15th May 2023, 12:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 14:37 BST

Polmont Community Helpers have decided to transform the streets with flower-packed planters as part of their initiative to improve the area they live in. And their project got underway at the weekend when their dedicated volunteers began planting the shrubs and plants supplied by Derek Robertson of Woodside Plants in Falkirk.

The Helpers are a sub-group of Polmont Community Council and they have ambitious plans for the future. Member Kevin Ashe said: “We’ve already entered into the judged category in Scotland in Bloom 2023 to put some pride back into our village.

“We would like to thank all the businesses, both big and small, from across the Forth Valley area who have supported us in various ways with our many projects so far. It wouldn't have possible without you.”

Polmont Community Helpers Group with help from Derek Robertson, Woodside Plants (third from left) and Tara McNab, aged then, from Maddiston.Polmont Community Helpers Group with help from Derek Robertson, Woodside Plants (third from left) and Tara McNab, aged then, from Maddiston.
Falkirk Council is encouraging local groups to take over planters and beds in their areas.

