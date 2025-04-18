Help Falkirk's Kit-Tea Cafe celebrate its first birthday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular cafe is celebrating its first anniversary of opening with an offer for customers.

The Kit-Tea Cafe in the town’s Cockburn Street opened a year ago andaims to provide mental health benefits for the local community, as well as raising awareness of cat welfare issues in Scotland.

To celebrate their birthday all those visiting the cafe this weekend will enjoy a free hot drink and go into their lucky dip prize pot.

As a not-for-profit Community Interest Company (CIC) any money raised from the cafe is ploughed straight back into it to cover its running costs.

Becky Donnelly and the team at the Kit-tea Cafe in Cockburn Street are celebrating this weekend. Pic: Contributed

Last month, Becky Donnelly and her team of volunteer cat nannies hosted a fundraising fair in the North Broomage Social Club to boost the coffers and to help cover the ongoing costs.

They were delighted with how the day went.

Becky said: “This was our first attempt at a fundraising fayre so we set it up on a small scale to see what the response was and wow, is all I can say. We raised £2398.”

