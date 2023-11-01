A celebration to mark the tenth anniversary of the iconic Kelpies being unveiled is planned for April next year.

The event will signal a decade since the landmarks first were viewed by the public and since then they have attracted millions of visitors not just from across Scotland, but worldwide.

Falkirk Council has organised Kelpies 10 to mark the occasion with the special event on Saturday, April 27 taking place at the Helix Park under the watchful eye of the two giant horses’ heads created by sculptor Andy Scott.

From 10.30am there will be a host of free events for all the family but as the sun sets over the Falkirk park, The Kelpies and surrounding areas will be transformed into a performance space featuring live music.

Singer Callum Beattie and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers will be headline acts for Kelpies 10. Pic: Contributed

Headlining the evening will be Scottish singer-songwriter Callum Beattie and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers with more performers still to be announced. It will be the first live ticketed concert at the unique site with the organisers saying it is a fitting way to mark the impact the attraction has had on the area.

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “There is no doubt the Kelpies have been a game-changer for our area in terms of both the significantly increased volume of visitors to the area and the income generated in the local economy.

“We hope to welcome even more visitors next year as we celebrate ten years of the majestic Kelpies with an awe-inspiring programme of events for all ages to enjoy. Kelpies 10 marks an important milestone for these iconic landmarks and is testament to the undeniable appeal and enduring legacy of these remarkable structures.”

Throughout the day visitors can expect street theatre, storytellers and artists who will create a vibrant and colourful scene to experience alongside the spectacular sculptures, culminating in a big family ceilidh, pipe band demonstrations.

There will also be a specially invited guestlist of Clydesdale horses to mark the breed’s significant contribution to Scotland’s industrial heritage and inspiration for Andy Scott’s masterpiece. The daytime events will be free to attend and suitable for the whole family while the evening concert will be ticketed.

The Helix, Home of the Kelpies won the ‘Great Day Out’ award at this year’s Scottish Thistle National Awards, organised by Visit Scotland. This national award follow’s on from the Helix’s Scottish Thistle Regional Award win for Best Visitor Attraction Experience in November 2022.

The 30 metre high structures were visited by the late Queen in July 2017 when she and the Duke of Edinburgh were in the Falkirk area to officially open a new section of the Forth & Clyde Canal.

In 2022/23 860,000 visitors were welcomed to the Helix Park generating in the region of £1.5million from the park itself. The Helix is a Green Flag Park and has been awarded the Green Tourism Business Gold Award with nearly 94 per cent of visitors to The Helix and The Kelpies rate their visit at either four or five stars on Trip Advisor.