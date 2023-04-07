The local authority is on the lookout for social enterprise businesses which they say would provide visitors with a wider range of things to do and attract even more people to the park. In the last year over 850,000 people have visited The Helix.

Five prime locations have been identified in the park which the council say are “perfect for family-friendly activities” which they hope to have up and running by June 1 this year.

Suggestions of suitable businesses include a site photographer providing “quality portrait photographs of visitors with Kelpie backdrop for visitors to purchase as a keepsake” and a caricature artist who would provide cartoon art for visitors to take away.

Five sites have been identified at the Helix Park for family-friendly businesses. Pic: Michael Gillen

But the council said: “The suggested activities are just the tip of the iceberg. We're open to other interactive activities such as street performers, but the key is that they should encourage visitors to explore and enjoy all that the park has to offer.”

Operators would be able to work anytime between 8am and 10pm, seven days a week, from April to October. Days and hours of operation outside the peak period are also up for negotiation.

The council is expecting to receive a minimum of 10 per cent of income generated by activity operators in year one, which will then be subject to review and negotiation going forward.

The five locations identified for the new businesses are: opposite the main entrance; the Great Lawn stage area by the granite blocks; the grass area adjacent to the timber buildings by the lagoon; the freshwater lagoon with jetty; and the Kelpie Plaza and throughout the park.

Committed to sustainability and reducing the carbon footprint, the council is looking for self-propelled, battery-powered/electric or wind-powered activities only. No motorised activities, unless they're electric or battery-powered, will be permitted.

Urging people to put forward their business ideas, the council said: “If you're passionate about creating unforgettable experiences for visitors and committed to sustainability, then The Helix Park is the perfect place for you. Let's work together to make this a summer to remember.”

