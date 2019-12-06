Helen meets Faces front man Rod face to face

Music legend Rod Stewart delighted thousands of adoring fans with three electric gigs at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro this week and received a special tribute for his live shows at the venue.

The Ultimate Performer award was presented backstage after Rod’s Saturday night show by Helen Gibson, a lifelong superfan who was selected by SSE from thousands of on social media to make the presentation.

Rod opened the Hydro with a four-night stint in 2013, and this week returned for a further six shows - to the delight of more than 125,000 fans.

Helen, who travelled from Aberdeen to be at the gig along with son Jamie, daughter Megan and daughter-in-law Michelle, was brought up listening to his music before sharing her love for the former Faces frontman with partner Alec.

Tragically, Alec later fell victim to illness, and music became a means of escape for the family and a trigger for many fond memories.

Helen said: “I can’t quite believe what’s happened. Rod’s music has been such a big part of my life, so to get the chance to meet him and present this special award is just a dream come true.

“I was shaking a little but Rod was really nice and calmed me down right away.

“His shows are always amazing and I just hope he comes back to The SSE Hydro another ten times at least!”