Heating issues in houses will be the hot topic up for discussion at Falkirk Stadium

Homeowners and tenants are urged to attend the session, organised by Keep Scotland Beautiful (KSB) on behalf of the Scottish Government, in the stadium’s Brockville suite from 1.30pm on Monday, Feburary 5.

According to KSB, the third-largest cause of greenhouse gas emissions in Scotland is the way we heat our homes, workplaces and other buildings. Scotland aims to

become a Net Zero Nation and in order to achieve this, heating systems in the vast majority of buildings need to change.

The Monday session is open to homeowners or tenants of privately owned homes, plus any type of owner or tenant of a non-domestic building.

They are not open to social housing and new build homes as these are not within the scope of this consultation as they are subject to separate guidance and regulations.

A consultation, which ends on March 8, provides the opportunity to comment on the proposals to make new laws around the heating systems that can be used in our

homes and places of work to help Scotland reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reach legally binding net zero targets.

Katie Murray, KSB environment and place services manager, said: “Our journey to net zero has begun, and we all have a role to play in learning more about the action

we can take to combat climate change, as well as identifying actions we can take.

"Heating our homes, especially at this time of year, and during a cost-of-living crisis, is something we all care about. The sessions we are facilitating on behalf of the

Scottish Government, will give people the chance to learn more about proposals being made in the Heat in Buildings Bill and to voice their opinions.

“We look forward to welcoming people to the sessions as we host them across Scotland.”

Zero Carbon Buildings Minister Patrick Harvie said: “We want to hear from homeowners, tenants, landlords and businesses about how we can shape the Heat in Buildings Bill that we will bring forward shortly."