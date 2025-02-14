Five years ago, Heather Cullen was looking forward to her school taking centre stage at Bo’ness Fair Day.

Then head teacher at Kinneil Primary School, Heather hoped to end her eight years at the school on a high note.

However, the pandemic reared its ugly head and all the plans the school had made came to a grinding halt.

That year’s Queen, Lily Harvey, and her Kinneil retinue enjoyed a special ceremony behind closed doors in the grounds of St Mary’s Church on Friday, August 28, 2020, which Heather attended.

However, her own retiral that summer was low-key – with the pandemic curtailing any farewell.

The 63-year-old was delighted to congratulate Kinneil Primary School’s 2025 Queen-elect, Sophie Rutherford, during a recent visit.

She was perplexed when she returned from the school that day and spotted Fair chairman Frank McGarry and committee member Tom Burns walking up her path.

She said: “Initially I thought, with Kinneil being the principal school, they wanted me to write something for the programme.

“It was a big shock, and a lovely surprise, when Frank asked if I would be this year’s crowning lady. After talking for 20 minutes, Frank reminded me that I still hadn’t said yes! I was delighted to accept; it’s a real honour.

“I’d only congratulated this year’s Queen-elect Sophie about half an hour earlier – little did I realise then I’d be the lady crowning her this year!

“It’s lovely because I still know all the children; it makes up for my own disappointment in 2020.”

Heather was also over the moon to learn that her eldest granddaughter Esmé (5), a P1 pupil at Grange Primary, had been selected as a fairy.

Her other granddaughter Rosie (3) will also be cheering her on, as will her husband Peter and their two children Amy (29) and Matthew (27).

Born and brought up in Bo’ness, Heather was educated at the Public School where she and her twin sister, Claire, were both selected as fairies and presentees. Claire and her husband Douglas will be her guests on Fair Day.

Heather is also following in Peter’s mum’s footsteps as, in 2002, Margaret Begg crowned the Queen, Emma Docherty, a pupil at Bo’ness Public School where she had also been a teacher.

After leaving Bo’ness Academy, Heather did her teacher training at Moray House in Edinburgh, graduating in 1983.

She spent 18 years at Bannockburn Primary School, before moving closer to home at Blackness Primary where she taught her own children during her 15 years’ service, the last three as acting head.

In 2012, Heather moved to Kinneil as depute and served as head teacher for three years before retiring in 2020.

She has taken part in many Fair Days over the years but is very much looking forward to crowning Sophie on June 27.

“I’m from Bo’ness so it means a great deal,” Heather added. “I’ve been overwhelmed by the well wishes.”

Heather is hoping to sort out her outfit today (Friday) with a visit to Frox of Falkirk.

As well as looking after her granddaughters, Heather volunteers at not-for-profit shop, Branches, is a member of the Anderson Board and Park Planters at the Glebe and an elder at Craigmailen Church, where she has taken Sunday School for 20 years.