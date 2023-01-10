Heartbreak for family and friends as Falkirk cancer campaigner sadly loses her own battle with the disease

Sarah Barron, who sadly died aged 48 on Saturday, January 7, had been battling the disease – a form of blood cancer that develops from cells in the bone marrow – for two-and-a-half years.

Husband Gordon Doherty said: “She had battled hard against myeloma blood cancer, never once lying down to the disease and always remaining positive. What happened on Saturday – a complication of the condition – was unexpected and mercifully swift.

“Think of Sarah – of the kind, gentle, thoughtful soul that she was – and know she wouldn't want you to be too upset.”

Falkirk's Sarah Barron sadly died on January 7 after fighting blood cancer condition myeloma for over two years

Last year Sarah became an ambassador for the charity Myeloma UK and was working to raise cash to fund research into the condition and awareness of it right up to the very end.

Her own fight against myeloma began in the summer of 2020, when the former Larbert High School pupil began experiencing lower back pain for a number of weeks and then felt something give way.

After a trip to A&E she was subsequently diagnosed with myeloma, which, despite being the third most common type of blood cancer, is especially difficult to diagnose as the symptoms – which include pain, easily broken bones, fatigue and recurring infection – are often linked to general ageing or minor conditions.

At the time Sarah told The Falkirk Herald: “The way myeloma gets diagnosed most of the time is when something is damaged or something bad happens. In my case I was actually lucky because it only took them a couple of days to diagnose it was myeloma.

"There is no cure for myeloma and early diagnosis can extend your life. It’s difficult because there are no obvious signs. I was a bit more tired and had mobility issues around my back, but I didn’t think it was because I had cancer.”

As an ambassador for Myeloma UK, Sarah helped the charity raise awareness of the impact delays in diagnosis can have on patients’ quality of life.

She took part in the charity’s Four Nations, One Team-Fundraising Challenge, to complete a 100km distance around England, Scotland, Wales, or Northern Ireland on a virtual platform.

At the time, she said: “Since my diagnosis, I have received so much support from Myeloma UK – it’s great to know that there is specific support so easily available and that’s the reason I try and fund raise for them whenever possible.”

Husband Gordon – a renowned author of historical fiction – did his bit too, running a weekly online charity book auction, in which bidders could win rare, author-signed historical fiction books, with all proceeds going to Myeloma UK.

Sarah’s family is kindly asking people not to send flowers of condolence for her passing, but instead give a donation to the Make Myeloma History fundraising initiative which has raised almost £20,000 since she and Gordon started it a couple of years ago.

