Heart of Falkirk Trail shows off best of area including Helix, Rosebank Distillery and Callendar Park

The district’s top tourist destinations and heritage are all now linked up in a new family, friendly trail.

Locals and visitors will now see signposts for the Heart of Falkirk Trail around the area: an 11.5 mile (18.5km) circular route that takes in The Helix, home of The Kelpies, Rosebank Distillery, The Falkirk Wheel and Callendar House and Park.

Accessible on foot or by bike, it runs mostly on traffic free paths and tracks with a couple of short on-road sections and four road crossings to be aware of. The trail is being marketed as ideal for “families looking for adventure” this summer.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council said: “We already have a fantastic path network across the entire area and this new addition has been designed to show off the best visitor attractions we have. We are confident the trail will appeal to residents and visitors alike and can be explored on foot or bike as a whole or in stages.

The Heart of Falkirk Trail will take visitors through the Helix Park and past the Kelpies. Pic: Contributed

“Tourism is vital to the economic vitality of the Falkirk area and by improving what we have to offer, we can ensure that visitors will continue to enjoy our attractions and help generate income for local businesses.”

The trail runs alongside the River Carron and through Abbotshaugh Woods where the impressive Love and Kisses sculpture can be found. The route also runs beside historical industrial sites that have helped place Falkirk at the heart of Scotland’s industrial revolution, including the old Carron Works, once home to the largest iron works in Europe.

It continues past the newly restored Rosebank Distillery and the famous Falkirk Wheel, following two canals through to Falkirk’s principal park, Callendar Park where visitors can enjoy the historic Callendar House or try the new beginners’ mountain bike track.

The Helix Park and Kelpies celebrated their tenth anniversary earlier this year. It was awarded five-star visitor attraction status by VisitScotland and won the Best Visitor Attraction Experience at the 2023 National Thistle Awards. It offers lots for all ages to enjoy, including 27km of paths for walking, running or cycling, an adventure zone playpark and sensory play area.