Health and wellbeing boost coming for Falkirk residents thanks to new Braveheart project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Walking charity Braveheart is about to launch a new National Lottery-funded project designed to improve the health and wellbeing of the local community.

The Braveheart Association secured three years of funding from the Lottery to run the new community living well hub, providing a variety of activities to support people’s mental and physical health, right in the heart of Falkirk.

A special launch event for the Feel Good Falkirk initiative will take place in the Braveheart Connections hub, Unit 15, in the Howgate Shopping Centre from 11.30am to 1pm on Wednesday, May 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Provost Robert Bissett will officially launch the project along with representatives from local public and community services. There will also be some special performances from the Freedom of Mind community choir and information available on all the activities on offer at the hub.

Braveheart will be launching its new community hub in the Howgate Centre next week(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Roddy Byers, head of Funding at the National Lottery, said: “I am pleased to confirm the grant for the Feel Good Falkirk project to organise and facilitate free to access community led activities at Braveheart’s Howgate hub."

Braveheart’s health promotion work aims to keep the community healthy and prevent people from developing health problems in the first place. Its key focus areas are to combat social isolation, increase health and fitness and improve mental wellbeing.The association now has opportunities available for local people to meet up with others in its Howgate connections hub, on its community walks and get involved in a variety of quality volunteering opportunities.

Braveheart living well coordinator Munira Farara said: “We’re delighted to have received this funding from the National lottery to provide many activities that will support people with their physical, mental, and emotional health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Bringing people together regularly for feel-good activities and connecting with others is a great way to help to have a healthier mindset, improved self-worth, reduced feelings of isolation and be ready to live a more fulfilled life.”

The hub hosts a number of events throughout the week. These include: