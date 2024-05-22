Health and wellbeing boost coming for Falkirk residents thanks to new Braveheart project
The Braveheart Association secured three years of funding from the Lottery to run the new community living well hub, providing a variety of activities to support people’s mental and physical health, right in the heart of Falkirk.
A special launch event for the Feel Good Falkirk initiative will take place in the Braveheart Connections hub, Unit 15, in the Howgate Shopping Centre from 11.30am to 1pm on Wednesday, May 29.
Provost Robert Bissett will officially launch the project along with representatives from local public and community services. There will also be some special performances from the Freedom of Mind community choir and information available on all the activities on offer at the hub.
Roddy Byers, head of Funding at the National Lottery, said: “I am pleased to confirm the grant for the Feel Good Falkirk project to organise and facilitate free to access community led activities at Braveheart’s Howgate hub."
Braveheart’s health promotion work aims to keep the community healthy and prevent people from developing health problems in the first place. Its key focus areas are to combat social isolation, increase health and fitness and improve mental wellbeing.The association now has opportunities available for local people to meet up with others in its Howgate connections hub, on its community walks and get involved in a variety of quality volunteering opportunities.
Braveheart living well coordinator Munira Farara said: “We’re delighted to have received this funding from the National lottery to provide many activities that will support people with their physical, mental, and emotional health.
"Bringing people together regularly for feel-good activities and connecting with others is a great way to help to have a healthier mindset, improved self-worth, reduced feelings of isolation and be ready to live a more fulfilled life.”
The hub hosts a number of events throughout the week. These include:
Monday – The Health Way with Braveheart (10am to noon), Tuesday – Women’s cafe (10am to noon), Wednesday – Men’s Cafe (12.30pm to 2.30pm) and Paracise (3.30pm to 4.30pm), Thursday – Arts and Crafts (10am to noon) and Mall Walk (1pm to 2pm), and Friday – Sew and Chat (10am to 12.30pm).
