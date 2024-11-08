Headache for Falkirk Beer Hall developer as Falkirk Council taps him for £10,000

The brakes have been put on the much anticipated opening of the new beer hall venue at Falkirk’s former bus station after the developers were handed a demand for £10,000 from Falkirk Council.

Ondrej Rafaj is the founder, director and head brewer of local independent micro brewery The Not That California Brewing Company and had hoped to be showcasing the firm’s creations and a lot more in the new venue – to be called The Rock Bottom beer hall – next weekend.

His application to change the use of the former retail outlet at Unit 5, The Arcade, Callendar Riggs, to create a craft beer taproom was given the go ahead by council planners on October 11.

After extensive renovation work the venue had been due to open on Saturday, November 16. However, a letter from the council came to the attention of Mr Rafaj this week.

He said: “We got slapped with a letter demanding around £10,000 in business rates from Falkirk Council saying if we don’t pay the £10,000 to the council they will take us to court. We called them and they confirmed this was the case.

“This is a national thing – we know Falkirk Council is just acting as the debt collector for the Scottish Government. The problem I have with it is, the council should be supporting small businesses, they shouldn’t be sending threatening letters.

“The could have sent me a letter explaining what my options are. We were supposed to open next Saturday and we just had little bits and pieces to do when we got the letter. I couldn’t get out of bed – I was just destroyed.

“I had to e-mail all the people who had bought tickets for the first events at the venue."

The non-domestic rates final reminder notice form Falkirk Council revenue and benefits department stated he must pay £9894.17 within 14 days – the letter was issued on October 16.

The council letter stated: “You have not paid either the full rates charges, or the required amount of instalments, as shown on your rates bill. Therefore, the whole amount of the outstanding balance of £9894.17 now becomes payable under the terms of the Local Government (Scotland) Act, 1975, Section 8.

“You must take one of these three actions in the next 14 days – pay the full outstanding balance of £9894.17 or contact us if you are unable to pay the full outstanding balance, or if you disagree with the amount overdue shown.”

Mr Rafaj said meetings had been arranged with officials to try and find some way forward for the venue.

Earlier in the year he told The Falkirk Herald he could have the hall open and running right away if not for the red tape he must go through.

In order to help the ambitious project get off the ground running Mr Rafaj and The Not That California Brewing Company team started a crowd funding bid which has reached its £11,000 target.

"It just took off,” he said. “It was unbelievable – some people were getting vouchers for £750. It’s been so heart warming to see people are really looking for something like this in Falkirk.

"It’s going to be amazing to tell people something like this is opening in Falkirk.”