He’s Spartapuss ... and he needs a new home

Much like his illustrious namesake Spartacus has spent a fair bit of time living on the wild side, but now he’s a mature cat is looking for a permanent loving home.

He’s reckoned to be in his prime, perhaps 10 years’ old, and is said to be very gentle with people of all ages.

Spartapuss is a very clever cat, and any new owner would have to be aware he is very adept at opening doors all by himself.

But he’s sociable, likes to watch the neighbours’ cats. and would be happy with a feline friend of his own “once they get to know each other”.

As with all Cats Protection cats he is neutered, chipped and vaccinated, and is just awaiting the call that will lsee him move to a home of his own,

If you are interested in this lovely cat, phone 01506 298107 or contact Cats Protection online at www.cats.org.uk/west-lothian and a home visit can easily be arranged.