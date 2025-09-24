'He lived life to the full': Tributes flood in for former Falkirk Provost Jim Johnston

Former Falkirk Provost Jim Johnston has died at the age of 88 with his family by his side.

Jim – a former long serving councillor with Falkirk Council – was a well known and well respected figure in the Falkirk and Bainsford community and was always quick to help others.

Sadly, all good things – and good people – must come to an end and the world lost Jim on Thursday, September 18.

Born in 1937, he was essentially a loving family man at heart – a husband, a father and, later in his long life, a grandfather and great grandfather.

Provosts together - Jim Johnston, left, joins his fellow Provosts of Falkirk, Billy Buchanan, Dennis Goldie and Pat Reid back in 2018 on Remembrance Day, marking the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day (Picture: Michael Gillen)

It would be easier to say what jobs Jim did not have during the course of his early days – the future Provost of Falkirk was a bookmaker, a publican and a businessman at various stages of his long career.

Towards the end of his working days, Jim was chairman of the board for Falkirk Citizens Advice Bureau and his 15 years of service – the longest serving member of the board – was reward at a special ceremony in 2023.

He may have been an expert at keeping himself busy and involved with the local community, but the popular provost could let his hair down with the best of them –puffing on his cigars, knocking back the champagne and belting out a tune or two at the karaoke of an evening.

He was also something of a raconteur, who was said to have a “story for every occasion”.

His family stated: “Jim was a devoted and loving dad, grandad and great granddad. He loved his family and was so proud of all of us. He lived life to the full, worked hard, played hard and was loved and respected by many who knew him.

“However, we, as a family, are the really lucky ones who got to call him ours.”

Jim’s funeral will take place at 10am on Friday, October 10 in St Francis Xavier Church, in Hope Street, Falkirk, followed by him being laid to rest at 11.30am in Polmont Cemetery, Grange Road, Polmont.

There will be a retiral collection at the funeral in aid of the Injured Jockeys Fund.

