A key part of the Fireworks and Pyrotechnic Articles (Scotland) Act which was passed last year, control zones will give local authorities the power to designate areas where fireworks will only be allowed as part of a public fireworks display or for a limited number of regulatory or business purposes.

A series of community workshops will provide more information and allow feedback on the proposals that will help shape guidance for local authorities on how to consider and establish the new zones, once the provisions come into force this summer.

In-person workshops will take place in a number of communities this month, with online sessions also being held for those who are unable to attend the in person workshops.

Two workshops are being held in the Blackburn Partnership Centre on March 9, giving locals a chance to have their say.

Here in West Lothian, two workshops have been organised – both on Thursday, March 9, in Blackburn Partnership Centre, from 3pm to 4.30pm and 6pm to 7.30pm. To book a place, visit www.tickettailor.com/events/fczworkshops where the online session on March 31 can also be booked.

Sessions are free to attend, however spots must be booked in advance in order to adhere with venue capacity requirements.

Powers in the Act which are already in place include making it a criminal offence for anyone to supply fireworks or other pyrotechnic articles to a child or person under 18. Attacks on emergency workers using fireworks or pyrotechnic articles have also become aggravating factors that can be taken into account when courts sentence offenders.

Community Safety Minister Elena Whitham said: “I would urge communities and members of the public to engage in these sessions which will give people an opportunity to have their say in how control zones will work and help us address some of the issues caused by the use and dangerous misuse of fireworks.