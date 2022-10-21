Have Falkirk guide dog owners been refused entry to businesses and services?

The study found 81 percent of guide dog owners who took part in the survey stated they had been denied access to businesses or services because they were with their guide dog.

Of these people, 73 per cent said they experienced an access refusal at least once in the past 12 months.

An access refusal is when a guide dog owner is told that they cannot enter a business, access a service or is challenged about their entry because they have their guide dog with them.

Guide Dog owners - and their dogs - are campaigning against access refusals

According to Guide Dogs, access refusals are not isolated to one particular industry, with guide dog owners reporting experiencing access refusals at food and drink

establishments, taxis and private hire vehicles and shops.

And, according to the study, these refusals are having a negative impact beyond the moment they occur.

Almost half, 49 per cent, of guide dog owners responding to the survey said they change their plans or restrict visits to certain places because they are worried about

being refused entry or being challenged.

There is also a lack of awareness of the issue among the general public, with more than a third of people – 36 per cent – admitting they did not know refusing entry to a guide dog owner is illegal.

Brian Lawson, a guide dog owner campaigning against illegal access refusals, said: “Like many guide dog owners, I have experienced access refusals. It is upsetting and makes me feel rejected and worried about making future plans.

"One of the worst occasions for me was being refused by a taxi after visiting my dying relative, despite having pre-booked and confirming I am a guide dog user. I hope this campaign helps to change the dial and make a long-lasting change by educating the public and business owners alike, so that these types of refusals don’t happen again to anyone like me.”

Blanche Shackleton, head of policy, public affairs and campaigns at Guide Dogs, said: “Guide dog owners deserve to be able to live their lives the way they want and feel confident, independent and supported in the world.

"The law is clear, and yet guide dog owners continue to experience access refusals, which are almost always illegal. We have listened to the concerns of guide dog owners and in response, we have launched the Open Doors campaign.

"The first element of this is the launch of our game-changing new app that makes it quick and easy for guide dog owners to report access refusals to us, get support, or educate businesses on access rights.

"We’re coupling this with our ask of government to strengthen the law in relation to access refusals to end them once and for all.

Guide Dogs will also be launching their High Street Heroes campaign between November 7 and November 13.

Volunteers will be encouraged to visit their local high street to engage with shops and businesses, encouraging them to display an "assistance dogs welcome” window sticker.