Hats off to Falkirk library charity knitters

Avid readers have been swapping their books for knitting needles to help a Scottish charity.

Users of Falkirk’s home library service, craft groups and members of the public are putting their support behind Age Scotland’s Big Knit campaign.

Naomi Kenny (left), librarian with Falkirk Community Trust, pictured with Marion Deans, one of the knitters.

People from across the Falkirk area formed a virtual knitting group to produce more than 1200 tiny hats for the charity in their own homes – and the numbers continue to grow.

The hats will be used on Innocent Smoothie bottles this winter to raise funds and awareness for the charity with a donation being made for each one sold.

Naomi Kenny, a librarian with Falkirk Community Trust, helped promote the knitting project through the home library service and local knitting groups.

She said: “We first started looking at the project to involve some of our borrowers in a remote craft group – it can sometimes be harder to knit a larger project like a jumper or a scarf, but there are some talented knitters out there who have really enjoyed the challenge of knitting the Big Knit hats.

“It’s been a really great project for our home library service and craft groups to become involved in.

“We’ve had thousands handed in so far.

“There has been a real mix of knitters – some young busy mums, students and some of the talented ladies on our home library service.

“It’s always great receiving them as they are so different.

“We’ve had some very creative ones, such as Loch Ness monsters, bumble bees and cats.”

Marion Deans, one of those knitting the wee hats, said she felt knitting helped her cope with her grief after her husband passed away last year.

She said joining the Big Knit gave her something worthwhile to do and contribute to a meaningful cause.

Adam Stachura, head of policy at Age Scotland, said: “We’re impressed by the dedication and creativity of the Falkirk knitters.”

Following the popularity of the Big Knit campaign, Falkirk Library is going to be hosting a Knit In on Friday, October 11 as part of Challenge Poverty Week.

Anyone interested in knitting up a storm should pop in at 11am.