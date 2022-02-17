Hard work pays off for Falkirk Brownies ahead of Thinking Day

Members of the 11th Falkirk Brownies have been fully embracing the new Girlguiding programme, which was introduced in July 2019 and sees girls working towards interest badges, skill builders badges and theme badges.

After the Covid-19 lockdowns disrupting Brownie life, the unit started back its face to face meetings in October and have since been working hard to achieve their awards.

At their meeting in the Guide Hall in the Pleasance on Tuesday evening – a week before Girlguiding’s annual World Thinking Day on February 22 – Brownie leader, Claire Allan was pleased to be joined by Forth Valley County President Anne Baxter MBE to present the girls with the unit’s first skill builders and theme awards.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the 11th Falkirk Brownies receive their skill builders badges and theme awards. Pictured with the Brownies are Claire Allan, Brownie Leader; Anne Baxter County President Forth Valley Girlguiding and Louise Fairbairn assistant Brownie Leader. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Claire said: "The new programme has been a huge restructure and change for Girlguiding, and for us all to get used to.

"It’s based on six themes and straddles Girlguiding all the way from Rainbows to Young Leaders.

“The girls have worked on interest badges and the combination of them, plus unit meeting activities and skill builders carried out at our weekly meetings means we’re proud to be able to award our first theme awards.

"This is a huge achievement for the girls and we are very proud of them.

"We’re absolutely delighted as they have worked really hard on them."

The youngsters, who are between the ages of six and eight, were awarded their ‘Reflect stage two’ badge, with some also receiving their ‘Brownies Know Myself theme award’.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.