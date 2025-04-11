Hard work of Falkirk film students recognised at glittering awards ceremony

The film and media students at St Mungo's who were nominated for this year's Academy Awards. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The glitz and the glamour of the red carpet came to St Mungo’s High School recently as the hard work of its film students was recognised.

The school’s annual Academy Awards, which are now in their seventh year, were the perfect occasion to celebrate the incredible work of the talented and dedicated film and media students in front of an audience of friends, family and the wider school community.

Winners on the night were presented with Oscar-style awards for their work.

The nominees in the running this year were Sophie Hamilton with her film ‘19’; Lucy Wilson with ‘Her Obsession’; Sophie Reid with ‘Drag Me Down’; Ciara Watson with ‘Apparition’; Morgan Clark with ‘Let’s Get Married’; Rhys Earaker with ‘A Short Documentary’; Aisling Stassin with ‘I Ladre Di Collane’ (The Necklace Thieves) and Jorja McFadden’s ‘Slave to Love’.

The awards ceremony comes after an incredible 12 months for the St Mungo’s Film Ambassadors. Former film student Katie McElroy won an award at the Young Film Academy Festival in London; the ambassadors raised over £3000 for the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema BAFTA-winning charity MediCinema and the Film Ambassadors won the 2024 TES award for Excellence in the Creative Arts.

Fraser Johnston, film and media teacher and organiser of the event, said the night was "a roaring success”.

He said: “The talent on show only proves just how exceptional our students are as they consistently raise the bar and continue to improve every year.

"The film and media students continue to make me proud through their hard work and dedication to building a culture of film within our school.

"They are a very special group of people who not only inspire me, they inspire their peers and must make their families very proud. Nights like this is what makes the job worth it.”

This year’s judging panel who had the difficult task of deciding the top three films of the evening included former pupils who now work in the film and television industry – Tommy Giffen, Chris Quiletti and Niamh Cowling – alongside Jonathan Farley, tailor and social media personality.

The winners on the night were: Best Actor – Ryan Watson (Let’s Get Married); Best Actress – Ella Hawthorne (Her Obsession); Best Original Idea – Jorja McFadden (Slave to Love); Best Documentary – Rhys Earaker (A Short Documentary); Best Sound and Music – Ciara Watson (Apparition); Best Cinematography – Aisling Stassin (I Ladre Di Collane); The Lewis Watson Award for Best Director – Morgan Clark; The PTA Audience Vote for Best Picture – Morgan Clark (Let’s Get Married); Third Place Best Picture – Jorja McFadden (Slave to Love); Second Place Best Picture – Aisling Stassin (I Ladre Di Collane); Best Picture – Sophie Reid (Drag Me Down).

Musical entertainment on the night was provided by student band The Ashes, the school’s gold medal award winning percussion group; staff band The Creative Lads and Morgan Clark and Holly O’Connor.

All of the students’ films are available to watch on the St Mungo’s Film School YouTube channel.