Happy Birthday: Edinburgh centenarian Maria shares her secret of a long and eventful life

On board Fingal, Maria Malvina Cory celebrates her 100th birthday with son, Edward Cory; daughter-in-law, Audrey Gristwood and daughter, Elizabeth Cory

Born on February 3, 1922, in Paysandu on the western border of Uruguay, where she was brought up on a ​cattle ​ranch with her brothers​,​ sisters, ​pet ostrich and spider monkey​, Maria became a teacher of languages at the American School in Montevideo, ​where she ​was later approached to join the then fledgling United Nations as an interpreter.​

It was there she met Welshman Charles Cory​, and ​the couple ​married in 1953​.

Maria Malvina Cory with her card from the Queen, on her 100th birthday

Monteverdi, a favourite holiday spot of Hollywood’s glitterati, was also where Maria met legendary French singer Maurice Chevalier, American singer/songwriter Johnny Ray and screen heartthrob Alan Ladd, who offered her his seat on the bus when he saw her standing, carrying her first born on a crowded bus.

Moving to Cardiff in the late-50s, ​another move ​to London with her​, by then, five children​ - Bill, Charlie, Richard, Edward and Lizzie - followed before a final flit brought the family to Edinburgh in 1977​,​ where they settled.

Celebrating her landmark birthday with afternoon tea on board the Fingal in Leith, in the company of youngest children, actor Edward​, historian ​Lizzie​ and daughter in law, teacher Audrey, Maria said, “I love Edinburgh, it’s a beautiful city. I last got to the top of Arthur’s seat ​to view it ​when I was 80, although I was helped by my son and granddaughter.

“It’s near the coast​ too​ and I especially like Portobello and Silverknowes. I enjoy dipping my feet in the sea when it’s not too cold, watching the people​,​ and eating fish and chips in the local cafes. I wouldn’t live anywhere else.”

Asked the obligatory question, 'What is her secret for living to 100?, she replied, “I wish I knew, Maybe it’s all that paddling in the sea.”

Maria will continue her landmark birthday celebrations this weekend when four generations of the Cory family gather at Dine, on Cambridge Street, to toast the milestone with a 1922 sherry cocktail, specially to mark the occasion by bar manager Oliver Linn.

