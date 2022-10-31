News you can trust since 1845
Hallowe'en Fun in Falkirk in pictures

There were some spooky goings on in Falkirk town centre on Saturday as a number of Hallowe’en themed activities took place.

By Fiona Dobie
7 hours ago
Updated 31st Oct 2022, 2:18pm

Unusual characters in the form of ‘cause’ players from charity CHAS were spotted in the High Street throughout the day.

They offered the chance for a photo opportunity, while raising cash for the children’s hospice charity.

While in the events unit below the Steeple, there was some messy fun to be had with slime making workshops for children and families.

These proved popular with all who attended.

In the Howgate Shopping Centre, there was free face painting and a Hallowe’en themed autumn snow globe for families to enjoy.

The day’s events in the town centre were organised by Falkirk Delivers.

1. Hallowe'en Fun in Falkirk

There was a variety of Hallowe'en themed fun activities taking place in Falkirk town centre on Saturday. Pic: Alan Murray

Photo: Alan Murray

2. Hallowe'en Fun in Falkirk

Youngsters were able to create their own slime in workshops running throughout the day.

Photo: Alan Murray

3. Hallowe'en Fun in Falkirk

The workshops took place in the Fun in Falkirk unit on the High Street below the Steeple.

Photo: Alan Murray

4. Hallowe'en Fun in Falkirk

The slime workshops were popular with the area's young people.

Photo: Alan Murray

Falkirk
