Hallowe'en Fun in Falkirk in pictures

Unusual characters in the form of ‘cause’ players from charity CHAS were spotted in the High Street throughout the day.

They offered the chance for a photo opportunity, while raising cash for the children’s hospice charity.

While in the events unit below the Steeple, there was some messy fun to be had with slime making workshops for children and families.

These proved popular with all who attended.

In the Howgate Shopping Centre, there was free face painting and a Hallowe’en themed autumn snow globe for families to enjoy.

The day’s events in the town centre were organised by Falkirk Delivers.

