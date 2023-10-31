Hallowe'en fun at Muiravonside Country Park in pictures

Creepy crafts, ghastly games and spooky snacks were the order of the day for some young visitors to Muiravonside Country Park at the weekend.

The park’s rangers hosted a spooktacular event for families on Sunday offering them the chance to get into the Hallowe’en spirit.

Youngsters could be creative with the crafts, creating their own spiders and spider webs, as well as bats to wear like hats. There was also a chance to enjoy some tasty treats by the campfire and to explore the park’s woodlands.

A great time was had by all at the latest event to be held at the park.

The fun event was just one of a number of events taking place across the district over the weekend to mark Hallowe’en.

Photographer Sonja Blietschau stopped by to check out the spooky goings on. Do you recognise anyone in our photo gallery?

