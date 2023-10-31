News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
There were Hallowe'en crafts, activities and campfire treats at Muiravonside Country Park at at the weekend. (Pic: Sonja Blietschau)There were Hallowe'en crafts, activities and campfire treats at Muiravonside Country Park at at the weekend. (Pic: Sonja Blietschau)
There were Hallowe'en crafts, activities and campfire treats at Muiravonside Country Park at at the weekend. (Pic: Sonja Blietschau)

Hallowe'en fun at Muiravonside Country Park in pictures

Creepy crafts, ghastly games and spooky snacks were the order of the day for some young visitors to Muiravonside Country Park at the weekend.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 31st Oct 2023, 08:52 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 08:52 GMT

The park’s rangers hosted a spooktacular event for families on Sunday offering them the chance to get into the Hallowe’en spirit.

Youngsters could be creative with the crafts, creating their own spiders and spider webs, as well as bats to wear like hats. There was also a chance to enjoy some tasty treats by the campfire and to explore the park’s woodlands.

A great time was had by all at the latest event to be held at the park.

The fun event was just one of a number of events taking place across the district over the weekend to mark Hallowe’en.

Photographer Sonja Blietschau stopped by to check out the spooky goings on. Do you recognise anyone in our photo gallery?

Families came together on Sunday to take part in the seasonal crafts and activities.

1. Hallowe'en 2023 at Muiravonside Country Park

Families came together on Sunday to take part in the seasonal crafts and activities. Photo: Sonja Blietschau

Photo Sales
Youngsters of all ages took part in the fun events.

2. Hallowe'en 2023 at Muiravonside Country Park

Youngsters of all ages took part in the fun events. Photo: Sonja Blietschau

Photo Sales
The events were led by Muiravonside's Rangers.

3. Hallowe'en at Muiravonside

The events were led by Muiravonside's Rangers. Photo: Sonja Blietschau

Photo Sales
One of the day's activities was creating spiders and their webs.

4. Hallowe'en 2023 at Muiravonside Country Park

One of the day's activities was creating spiders and their webs. Photo: Sonja Blietschau

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Youngsters