Hallowe'en fun at Falkirk's Seagull Trust Bookshop in pictures

There were Hallowe’en celebrations for youngsters at the Seagull Trust Bookshop on Sunday.

The charity’s bookshop in Falkirk High Street was the venue for two spooky themed activity sessions for families to enjoy.

There were arts and crafts aplenty to let the imaginations run wild, as well as some ghastly ghouls – yet tasty treats – to be decorated.

With participants encouraged to dress up there was also a prize for the best costume of the session too.

And the sessions finished with a visit from a special guest – Stitch – who was delighted to meet the children and help to judge the costume competition.

The event was just one of the Hallowe’en themed celebrations taking place across the Falkirk district over the weekend.

