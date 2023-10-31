News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Youngsters were invited to the Seagull Trust's Bookshop on Sunday for some Hallowe'en fun. (pic: Sonja Blietschau)Youngsters were invited to the Seagull Trust's Bookshop on Sunday for some Hallowe'en fun. (pic: Sonja Blietschau)
Youngsters were invited to the Seagull Trust's Bookshop on Sunday for some Hallowe'en fun. (pic: Sonja Blietschau)

Hallowe'en fun at Falkirk's Seagull Trust Bookshop in pictures

There were Hallowe’en celebrations for youngsters at the Seagull Trust Bookshop on Sunday.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 31st Oct 2023, 11:13 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 11:13 GMT

The charity’s bookshop in Falkirk High Street was the venue for two spooky themed activity sessions for families to enjoy.

There were arts and crafts aplenty to let the imaginations run wild, as well as some ghastly ghouls – yet tasty treats – to be decorated.

With participants encouraged to dress up there was also a prize for the best costume of the session too.

And the sessions finished with a visit from a special guest – Stitch – who was delighted to meet the children and help to judge the costume competition.

The event was just one of the Hallowe’en themed celebrations taking place across the Falkirk district over the weekend.

Some of the youngsters dressed up in their costumes for the occasion.

1. Seagull Trust Hallowe'en

Some of the youngsters dressed up in their costumes for the occasion. Photo: Sonja Blietschau

Photo Sales
Enjoying the spooky fun.

2. Seagull Trust Hallowe'en

Enjoying the spooky fun. Photo: Sonja Blietschau

Photo Sales
Even the charity's volunteers got into the seasonal spirit.

3. Seagull Trust Hallowe'en

Even the charity's volunteers got into the seasonal spirit. Photo: Sonja Blietschau

Photo Sales
The young participants enjoyed a range of crafts and activities.

4. Seagull Trust Hallowe'en

The young participants enjoyed a range of crafts and activities. Photo: Sonja Blietschau

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Falkirk