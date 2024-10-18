Hallowe'en fright night in Larbert - attend if you dare

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 18th Oct 2024, 17:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A fundraising Hallowe’en event in aid of Guide Dogs is taking place at a very secret location.

The Screams and Barks Halloween Fright Night is taking place in Larbert on Thursday, October 31 from 5pm.

People are being invited to brave the house of horrors and then venture through the haunted garden.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will also be a prize for the best fancy dress – and all ages are being encouraged to take part.

The fundraising Hallowe'en event takes place on October 31 ... at a secret location. Pic: ShutterstockThe fundraising Hallowe'en event takes place on October 31 ... at a secret location. Pic: Shutterstock
The fundraising Hallowe'en event takes place on October 31 ... at a secret location. Pic: Shutterstock

The organisers said they want the family event to bring people together for Hallowe’en, as well as celebrating the good work the charity do.

Entry is free but donations for Guide Dogs for the Blind are welcome.

If you want to attend, email [email protected] for the address.

All scaredy cats are welcome at this spooky spectacular

Related topics:Larbert

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice