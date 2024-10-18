Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fundraising Hallowe’en event in aid of Guide Dogs is taking place at a very secret location.

The Screams and Barks Halloween Fright Night is taking place in Larbert on Thursday, October 31 from 5pm.

People are being invited to brave the house of horrors and then venture through the haunted garden.

There will also be a prize for the best fancy dress – and all ages are being encouraged to take part.

The fundraising Hallowe'en event takes place on October 31 ... at a secret location. Pic: Shutterstock

The organisers said they want the family event to bring people together for Hallowe’en, as well as celebrating the good work the charity do.

Entry is free but donations for Guide Dogs for the Blind are welcome.

If you want to attend, email [email protected] for the address.

All scaredy cats are welcome at this spooky spectacular