Hallowe'en: Families enjoy spooky activities at Grangemouth's Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre

Families enjoyed a series of Hallowe’en themed Ranger led activities at Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre on Saturday.

The event saw people come together and embrace nature and the outdoors for the spooky season.

The three-hour long session was held by the Grangemouth wildlife centre’s Rangers in conjunction with charity TCV.

Having spent time busy with activities and crafts, everyone was able to enjoy some tasty treats around the campfire thanks to the TCV volunteers.

Saturday’s Hallowe’en event was the last in a series of family-friendly events run by the Scottish Wildlife Trust at the centre in recent months and it marked the last Saturday opening of the year.

From Tuesday, October 31, Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre’s opening hours will change to Tuesday-Friday from 10am to 3pm.

The weekend’s Hallowe’en fun was just one of many events happening across Falkirk district for all ages to enjoy. Other events including a Hallowe’en trail at the Howgate Centre in Falkirk; some spooky goings on at The Falkirk Wheel and a number of community Hallowe’en discos.

