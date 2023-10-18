Halloween drop-in: Have your say on plans for a frighteningly good future for Camelon

A Halloween themed drop-in event will allow residents to have their say on Camelon’s community action plan.

Through surveys, focus groups and meaningful discussions – like those taking place at Camelon Education Centre from 12.30pm to 6.30pm on Monday, October 30 – residents will be able to share their aspirations, concerns, and ideas for a vibrant, thriving Camelon.

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “Locality plans are being developed across the Council area and brings together local communities who work hand in hand

with public and third sector organisations to create a plan of actions that aim to help improve residents’ lives and the areas in which they live.

People will be able to have their say on the shaping on Camelon's future at the halloween themed event (Picture: Submitted)

“Our launch event which marks the beginning of this important process is a must for local residents. They have the power to make change happen. We want to hear everyone’s ideas and priorities for the town which will be the bedrock to build and create a thriving, vibrant future for all.”

The drop-in session will provide local people with general information and an opportunity to start the conversation around what they like about the area, what they think could be improved and any ideas they may have for change.

There will also be lots of activities for children and young people to get involved in too including Halloween face painting, pumpkin carving, cookie decorating, treasure hunt and Halloween quizzes.