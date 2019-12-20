Hallglen schoolboy helps others with food packs

Kind-hearted schoolboy Scott Johnston has collection over 50 food packs to give to patients being discharged from hospital.

The youngster, with the support of his friends and family, has made up the bags after being concerned that some people leaving Falkirk Community Hospital may not have someone to fill up their fridge or cupboards over the festive period.

Scott (10), a pupil at Hallglen Primary School, with the help of his classmates collected food stuff and other necessities before handing over the bags last week.

He was also given donations from two organisations he is a member of – the officers and boys at 4th Falkirk Boys’ Brigade, and young players at Grangemouth Stags and Bannockburn Rugby Clubs.

Proud mum Marianne Brown said: “I work with the Royal Voluntary Service at Falkirk Community Hospital and he has always taken an interest in the work we do.

“He knows that some people leave hospital and might not have others to do their shopping so decided he wanted to do something to help.”

Speaking from the family home in Callendar Rise, Redding, she added: “The volunteers with RVS also donated and the members of the Boys’ Brigade made cards to go in every bag.

“It’s been great to see everyone working together to give something to those who are not so fortunate as them.”