Hallglen Primary's Burns Supper in 27 pictures

Many schools had planned their traditional events for Friday and then had to postpone them because buildings were closed with the impact of Storm Eowyn.

Thankfully for Hallglen, they had their event on Thursday and it was able to go ahead as planned.

The event was hosted by pupils in Primary 7 who had spent weeks rehearsing.

There were all the traditional elements of a Burns Supper including the Address to the Haggis, Toast to the Lassies and the Immortal Memory, but there was also a few more random songs and poems with The Magic Pizza, Ye Canny Shove Yer Granny Aff a Bus and Sam the Skull.

All those present then enjoyed a meal of lentil soup; haggis, vegetarian haggis or macaroni cheese; and shortbread.

Well done to all the pupils for their hard work.

