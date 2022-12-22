Hallglen Primary pupils perform their Baubles nativity

Youngsters at Hallglen Primary staged their nativity, Baubles, for family and friends last week.

The hours of hard work over recent weeks paid off as they finally took to the stage to entertain those gathered in the school hall.

And all those in the audience certainly enjoyed seeing the primary 1-3 pupils in the spotlight.

Their nativity, Baubles weaves the traditional Christmas story into a setting familiar to the youngsters – a school.

Mr Potts the caretaker realises something has been overlooked as thoughts turn to plentiful presents and parties of the Christmas season. With the help of some mice, he sets to work to create beautiful baubles for the bare, forgotten tree and helps the children rediscover the true meaning of Christmas.

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the youngsters’ performances.

1. Hallglen PS Nativity The play was performed by pupils in p1-3. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2. Hallglen PS Nativity The story features a variety of unusual characters. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3. Hallglen PS Nativity All the hard work by pupils - and teachers - paid off. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4. Hallglen PS Nativity The youngsters shone on stage with their performances. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales