News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
The youngsters at Hallglen Primary performed their nativity 'Baubles' for family and friends last week.

Hallglen Primary pupils perform their Baubles nativity

Youngsters at Hallglen Primary staged their nativity, Baubles, for family and friends last week.

By Fiona Dobie
2 hours ago

The hours of hard work over recent weeks paid off as they finally took to the stage to entertain those gathered in the school hall.

And all those in the audience certainly enjoyed seeing the primary 1-3 pupils in the spotlight.

Their nativity, Baubles weaves the traditional Christmas story into a setting familiar to the youngsters – a school.

Mr Potts the caretaker realises something has been overlooked as thoughts turn to plentiful presents and parties of the Christmas season. With the help of some mice, he sets to work to create beautiful baubles for the bare, forgotten tree and helps the children rediscover the true meaning of Christmas.

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the youngsters’ performances.

1. Hallglen PS Nativity

The play was performed by pupils in p1-3.

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales

2. Hallglen PS Nativity

The story features a variety of unusual characters.

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales

3. Hallglen PS Nativity

All the hard work by pupils - and teachers - paid off.

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales

4. Hallglen PS Nativity

The youngsters shone on stage with their performances.

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7