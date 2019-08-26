Hallglen man’s brave walk following bowel cancer battle

A Hallglen man who has spent the last year battling bowel cancer is putting his best foot forward this weekend for a charity walk in Edinburgh.

Dennis Falconer (59), who was diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer last summer, is participating in Bowel Cancer UK’s Walk Together on September 1 alongside his friend and fellow bowel cancer survivor Lynda Dobinson from Dunfermline.

The brave duo are raising money for the charity and are also highlighting the importance of bowel cancer screenings which they believe helped save their lives.

Dennis and Lynda were given the shock news they had advanced cancer just a couple of weeks apart and met through Bowel Cancer UK’s support forum.

Dennis, who had no symptoms prior to being diagnosed, said: “We both have extremely supportive partners, Barbara and Gary, who were amazing throughout, but we found we were able to offer each other a level of emotional support and understanding only someone going through it could.

“Bowel Cancer UK was the first place we turned to and we want to help make sure the charity continues to make a difference to people like us as well as raise awareness of the importance of doing the bowel cancer screening test.”

Lynda (57) added: “Neither of us had symptoms so our diagnosis came as a massive shock to us both. We both turned to the Bowel Cancer UK website and support forums where we found extremely good information that answered so many of our questions.

“It gave us the knowledge we both needed, and more importantly people we could talk to who knew how we were feeling, and peer support in dealing with our terrifying diagnosis.

Following surgery to remove their tumours, both Dennis and Lynda received adjuvant chemotherapy and are now on the road to recovery with regular monitoring.

Community and events fundraiser in Scotland for Bowel Cancer UK, Emma Boffey, said: “We are thrilled to have Dennis, Lynda and the team taking part in Walk Together and raising funds for the charity.

“For us, at Bowel Cancer UK, this means we can continue with our vital work of saving lives, enabling research and improving the quality of life of everyone affected by bowel cancer.”

To donate to Dennis and Lynda’s walk visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lyndaanddennis

For more information about the five-mile Walk Together event itself visit www.bowelcanceruk.org.uk/walktogether

With almost 3700 people across Scotland diagnosed with bowel cancer each year, bowel cancer is the third most common cancer in the country. However it is treatable and curable, especially if detected early.