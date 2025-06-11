Hallglen community come together in bid to return area to 'former glory'

A community is coming together to prepare a plan in a bid to return their area to its “former glory”.

Hall-Glen-Village Action Group has been set up to give a voice residents, as well as providing a platform to inform Falkirk Council what people in the area want to see to improve their neighbourhoods.

The community-led action group is formed of residents from Hallglen and Glen Village who want to see improvements after what they call years of neglect in their area.

Its committee is urging people to take part in a survey to allow voices to be heard and make future plans to benefit everyone living locally.

The survey states: “For years Hallglen and Glen Village has been neglected and stripped of its former glory. I know a lot of us have given up hope of this every changing but with the launch of new government policies like democracy matters and 20 minute neighbourhoods now is the time for us to stand up and make the changes we want.

"By taking this survey you will be helping Build the five year action plan for our area – ‘community voices, leads to community change’.”

One of those behind Hall-Glen-Village Action Group is its secretary Suzanne Scott, who explained the purpose is to come up with a five year plan giving goals and show how these can be achieved.

She said issues already highlighted as concerning residents include a crossing from the new Woodend Farm housing estate where 111 homes will eventually be built to the rest of Hallglen.

The first Falkirk Council homes at Woodend Farm in Hallglen have now been handed over. Pic: Falkirk Council

Suzanne said: “There had been talk of traffic lights but we’ve now been informed this may not go ahead but instead a standard pedestrian crossing. However, we are still running a poll with local residents to gather opinions on the best and safest solution for crossing in preparation for the council's final decision, which has yet to be announced.

"There is an underpass nearby which could be used but it is always flooding and many residents have already said that it would be better to solve this issue to allow it to be used rather than install traffic lights.”

Another area of concern for residents is road resurfacing works on New Hallglen Road which Suzanne said many residents feel is “unnecessary and not a priority, especially when other pressing issues are being ignored”.

She added: “There is a growing concern that the council is not listening to the real needs of our area and is spending money on projects we neither want nor need.

"That’s why it’s so important for our community to take part in the ongoing survey – to make sure our voices are heard and to bring some form of local democracy to decisions that affect us. The council can’t continue to act as judge and jury without real community involvement.”

Suzanne said she and others had set up the action group as they want a “stronger voice and real influence in what happens in our area”.

"A key example of this disconnect is the ongoing parking issues. I’ve personally been engaging with the council since 2023, but rather than offering solutions, they’ve simply dismissed my proposals. They even sent someone out to my street to argue that an area I identified as a turning circle – confirmed as such by Paragon’s original plans – is apparently not a turning circle. I also tried to organise a public meeting with the council, but was told ‘under no circumstances will we meet with the public’.”

Details of the survey can be found here