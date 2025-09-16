Hairdresser's plans for salon in Bonnybridge garage finally make the cut

After at least two planning applications a hairdresser has finally been given the nod by the local authority to create a salon in her garage.

Vicky Munro had to chop and change her planning application to see if she can “downsize her workload” and go part-time by converting her garage into a salon.

She lodged an application with Falkirk Council on July 14 looking for permission to change the use of the outbuilding at 4 Ford Road, Bonnybridge, to create a hair salon.

Planning officers gave her the go ahead on Friday, September 12.

The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

She had lodged an application with Falkirk Council on May 30 for a proposed certificate of lawful use to enable her to use the garage as a hair salon, but then withdrew that proposal on July 10.

According to the supporting statement contained within the online planning documents, Ms Munro is looking to “downsize her workload and reduce her business to

part time small business” with an “existing out-building on her site”.

The statement added: “The site has ample car parking on site to accommodate the small business and the existing dwelling. The outbuilding, a former garage, was converted to form a study.

"The outbuilding is fit for purpose with no further alterations necessary to accommodate the proposed barbers. Ms Munro also confirms she will be the sole employee, with only one customer at a time, confirming the small business nature of the proposal.

“Ms Munro confirms the proposal will only be used as a barbers and for no other business.”

