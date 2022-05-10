Guinness World Record attempt: Bo'ness man scoots from Land's End to John O'Groats in just 11 days

Stuart Jamieson completed the route on a scooter in just 11 days. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Stuart Jamieson crossed the finish line this afternoon on his Guinness World Record breaking attempt, raising over £8000 for Marie Curie in memory of his late wife Eva in the process.

The previous Guinness World Record for scooting from Land’s End to John O’Groats was 21 days, so the dad-of-two looks to have smashed it by ten days.

Although he won’t know for certain if he has officially broken the record until his attempt is verified in due course.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart, who owns SJ Fitness Coaching based in Linlithgow, started his 900 plus mile journey on Saturday, April 30 and reached the famous finishing line on Tuesday afternoon.

He completed the incredible journey on a scooter nicknamed Big Blue Magoo by his 13-year-old daughter Beth.

Along the route, Stuart, 45, received support from friends and family who cheered him on his way and some – including Beth and her brother Oscar – joined him for parts of the distance.

He’s also received incredible support through his justgiving fundraising page with the total raised for the cancer charity currently sitting at £8024.

His record breaking attempt has seen Stuart raise over £7700 for Marie Curie in memory of his late wife Eva. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Among his supporters was radio DJ Sara Cox, who tweeted: “There are some lovely people doing mad things for brilliant causes If you have a spare coupla quid….I've #justsponsored Stuart Jamieson, who's fundraising for Marie Curie on JustGiving. Donate now”

Eva sadly passed away in 2018 and since then Stuart has been fundraising for Marie Curie and Strathcarron Hospice.

Among the challenges he’s taken on in recent years were 40 marathons in 40 weeks last year to mark what would have been Eva’s 40th birthday, and he’s already set his sights on climbing Mount Kilimanjaro early next year.