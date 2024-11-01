Even the sun played fair as the Girlguiding community in Bo’ness came out at the weekend to pay tribute to one of their own.

When 88-year-old Nan Braid passed away in April last year, she left money in her will to the Girl Guides whom she’d served for many years.

Having founded the first Rainbow unit in the town 36 years ago, and latterly becoming commissioner in Bo’ness, Nan helped generations of leaders and girls.

To mark her incredible service, they in turn decided to use some of the funds gifted by Nan to remember her – with a memorial bench positioned in Kinneil Woods, her favourite walk with husband Bill.

Girl guiding members, past and present, descended on the scenic spot in Kinneil Woods to pay tribute to a lady who, for many years, had dedicated her life to the movement.

On Saturday, past and present Rainbows, Brownies and Guides gathered at a spot overlooking the River Forth for the bench – crafted by Jonny “Chainsaw” Stableford – to be unveiled.

That honour fell to her son David who decided to wait until the day to see the Muiravonside wood crafter’s workmanship...and he was not disappointed.

“It was a fantastic surprise when I pulled the cover off,” said David. “I couldn’t imagine someone being able to create something like that. It’s incredible and a really fitting tribute.

“The bench is in a beautiful spot, which mum and dad would have loved; mum loved walking up here and, while he wasn't as keen on walks, dad would have appreciated getting a breather on the bench and looking over the Forth in the gap in the trees.

Each of the town's five Girl Guiding units draped their flags over the bench, crafted by Muiravonside's Jonny "Chainsaw" Stableford, until it was time for David Braid to do the official unveiling.

“It was lovely to see such a great turnout from both current and former members. I think mum would have been a bit embarrassed with all the fanfare but she would have been delighted with the spot chosen, given the Guide camps were held here too.”

David also praised Nan’s fellow Guider Joan Purdie for organising the tribute and service, at which she gave the welcoming speech.

Following the unveiling, the Braids’ family friend Walter Williamson delivered the prayer of dedication before district commissioner Lynne McLeod gave the vote of thanks.

Lynne was also called upon to oversee another emotional moment in the service; six months ago, former Guiders set up a Trefoil Guild which Nan had often talked about.

Nan and Bill's son David (far right) was delighted when he saw the memorial bench for the first time, after he unveiled it on Saturday.

Joan, who is also chairwoman of the Guild, said: “We got all the members forward to say their first promise as Trefoil members in front of the bench.

“Every single one of us knew and had been supported by Nan and she’d always talked about us getting a Guild up and running in the town.

“I think we were all pretty emotional as Lynne did the enrolment and we made our promise in front of the bench in Nan’s memory – it was our way of including her.”

For Joan, it was the culmination of a year of work to commission and unveil the memorial and she was delighted that it received such a warm response.

Nan always hoped to see a Trefoil Guild in the town and six months ago it was founded, with Joan as its chairperson. Therefore, it was only fitting for members to give their first promise while including Nan in the ceremony.

“We couldn’t have asked for a nicer day; it was blowy in the morning when it was first positioned but it settled down just in time,” she said.

“Each of the five Girlguiding units in the town lifted their flags off the cover to allow David to unveil the bench.

“You could hear the reaction – I think everyone was gobsmacked and there was a massive round of applause.

“The sun even played ball as it shone down on the bench just as David lifted the cover off. We were delighted with the turnout too; 50 or 60 people were in the horseshoe to celebrate Nan’s life.”

Like all Guiding events, the ceremony was closed out by singing the traditional TAPS song round the campfire.

Joan added: “We didn’t light the camp fire as I’m not sure that would have gone down too well with Falkirk Council’s parks department! We’re very grateful to them too for all their support.”

Everyone gathered around the camp fire as the assembled company finished off the ceremony by singing the traditional TAPS song, used to close out all Guiding events.

Special thanks also go to fellow Trefoil Guild member Christine Martin, whose display of old uniforms and photographs was much admired by everyone who enjoyed tea and cakes following the ceremony at St Andrew’s Church, where Bill and Nan were both members for many years.