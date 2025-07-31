Guide dog pups are star attraction at Falkirk area sensory charity fun day for youngsters

By James Trimble
Published 31st Jul 2025, 09:07 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2025, 09:07 BST
Forth Valley Sensory Centre (FVSC) is hosting a fun day for youngsters with sensory loss next week where cute guide dog puppies will no doubt be the star attraction.

FVSC will be running an afternoon of fun opportunities – including the chance to meet guide dog puppies – at its Redbrae Road, Camelon facility from 11am to 2pm on Friday, August 8.

The day is part funded by Youth Scotland’s Feel Good Fund, which has also supported other youth events at the centre.

A wide range of exciting and inclusive activities will be available on the day, including arts and crafts, table top games, face painting, and a sensory station.

Guide dog puppies will be the big draw at the event (Picture: Submitted)placeholder image
Guide dog puppies will be the big draw at the event (Picture: Submitted)

Children will also have the opportunity to participate in sensory cookery sessions, make wildflower seed bombs and use a smoothie bike, supported by Forth Environment Link (FEL).

Visitors will have a final chance to see the three-metre-tall plastic brick dinosaur, currently on display in the centre’s sensory garden, before it leaves for pastures new.

The undoubted highlight of the event will be a visit from guide dog puppy trainers, who will bring along puppies in training for children and families to meet.

Jacquie Winning, chief executive of Forth Valley Sensory Centre, said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming children from across Forth Valley to our Sensory Fun Day. “It’s a valuable opportunity for young people with sensory loss to take part in enjoyable activities in a setting that understands and meets their needs. Sensory loss can affect people at any age, and that’s why the support we offer is open to all.”

